Haryana government plans to construct small dams: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state government has planned to construct small dams for the utilisation of water from various small rivulets of lower Shivalik hills passing through the state.

The feasibility reports of seven such dams — Adi Badri, Darpur, Nagli, Chikan, Kansli, Khilanwal, Ambawali — at an estimated cost of Rs 273 crore, has been submitted to the Centre, Khattar said in an official release. The dams will have a storage capacity of 15,130 acres feet, he said.

Khattar said that a project at an estimated cost of Rs 235 crore has been approved in-principle for utilising about 140 cusecs of treated waste water at 35 locations in two districts of the state. The government has a plan to utilise the treated water from Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the state, he said. “One pilot project costing Rs 3.65 crore has been taken up for using treated waste water from three STPs namely Ladwa, Shahbad and Pehowa towns which would benefit farmers of three villages and to irrigate 290 hectare land by micro-irrigation system,” the chief minister said.

