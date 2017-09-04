Haryana government offers incentives under the UDAN scheme

The parking and landing charges would be rationalised on the pattern of AAI with the mutual discussions between interested parties and the state government. (Representational image) The parking and landing charges would be rationalised on the pattern of AAI with the mutual discussions between interested parties and the state government. (Representational image)

With the aim to develop Hisar airport into an integrated aviation hub, the Haryana government will give incentives to airlines under the UDAN-regional connectivity scheme for starting operations Chandigarh. The government would provide Viability Gap Funding (VGF) on balance 50 per cent seats in addition to the VGF being given by the Centre on RCS seats on assumption of nine seats on 18 to 20 seater aircraft with three departures in a week, an official release said in Chandigarh.

Similarly, class-II and above employees of the state government would be allowed to avail the RCS flights originating from Haryana for officials purposes and LTC. “The parking and landing charges would be rationalised on the pattern of Airports Authority of India with the mutual discussions between interested parties and the state government,” it said.

The state government had recently decided to provide additional incentives to airlines over and above the commitments made in the UDAN MoU signed with Ministry of Civil Aviation for starting regional connectivity scheme (RCS) flights, the release further said. In the first phase, the existing Hisar airport would be upgraded and developed as a domestic airport under the scheme.

In the second phase, the existing airstrip of 4,000 feet would be extended to 9,000 feet with the facilities of night landing and state-of-the-art navigational aids to facilitate the airlines and operators for fixed based operations, maintenance repair and overhaul, night landing and parking of aircraft within a period of next 18 to 24 months. In the final phase, an Aerotropolis comprising an international airport along with aerospace and defence manufacturing facility and commercial as well as residential areas would be developed, the release added.

