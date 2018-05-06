Haryana government issues transfer orders of eleven IAS officers

The Haryana state cabinet has issued transfer orders of eleven IAS officers with immediate effect. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi The Haryana state cabinet has issued transfer orders of eleven IAS officers with immediate effect. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The Haryana government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 IAS officers with immediate effect. Amneet P Kumar, Secretary, Health Department and Mission Director, National Health Mission has been given the additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd., relieving Amit Kumar Agrawal of the charge, according to an official release.

Chander Shekhar, Special Secretary, Forests and Secretariat Establishment Departments has been given the additional charge of Managing Director, Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd., in place of Ramesh Chander Bidhan, it said. Renu S Phulia, Special Secretary, Fisheries Department, Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission and Special Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department has been posted as Director, AYUSH, Special Secretary, Fisheries Department and Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission.

Saket Kumar, Director, AYUSH, Special Secretary, Health Department and Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration has been posted as Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records, Special Officer, Headquarter and Special Land Acquisition Officer relieving Vikas Yadav of the charge, the release said. Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Managing Director, Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd. has been posted as Director, Industrial Training and Employment and Special Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Departments, relieving T L Satyaprakash of the charge.

Bidhan will also be the Managing Director, Haryana Warehousing Corporation Ltd., against a vacant post. Ashok Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner, Hisar has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Science and Technology Department. Meena has also been given the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Hisar. Anish Yadav, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Firozpur Jhirka has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Kurukshetra and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Kurukshetra, against a vacant post.

Manoj Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Nuh has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Charkhi Dadri and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Charkhi Dadri, against a vacant post. Munish Sharma, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Hathin has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Kurukshetra and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Mahendragarh, against a vacant post.

Rani Nagar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Dabwali has been posted as Additional Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, relieving Renu S Phulia. Monika Gupta, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Naraingarh has been posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Faridabad, against a vacant post.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App