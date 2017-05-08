Haryana government increases term of committee on retirement age

The term of sub-committee, constituted to study the aspects for raising retirement age from 58 to 60 years, upto June 30, 2017 was increased by Haryana government. (Representational Image) The term of sub-committee, constituted to study the aspects for raising retirement age from 58 to 60 years, upto June 30, 2017 was increased by Haryana government. (Representational Image)

The Haryana Government on Monday decided to increase the term of sub-committee, constituted to study the different aspects for raising the retirement age of its employees from 58 to 60 years, upto June 30, 2017.

Disclosing this here, Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu, who is also the Chairman of the sub-committee, said that it would seek the chief minister’s approval to enhance the term of committee upto June 30, which was constituted for a period of one month on February 17, this year.

He said that next meeting of the committee would be held on May 24.

He said that the committee had asked the Chief Secretary D S Dhesi to provide detailed information about all categories of posts from group A to D including category-wise authorised strength, filled up, and going to be vacant upto December 31, 2017.

Captain Abhimanyu said that there were about one lakh vacancies existing in different departments in the state and about 15,000 employees were retired every year which caused adverse impact on functioning of the departments.

He said that government had already decided to increase the retirement age of doctors upto 65 years.

The retirement age of group D employees, blind, physically challenged and judicial officers is 60 years.

In addition, state awardees in education department were also being allowed to continue till the age of 60, he added.

