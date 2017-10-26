Haryana government has failed on all fronts, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the Manohar Lal Khattar government had failed on all fronts, including the construction of the SYL canal. There is no law and order in Haryana, and incidents of dacoity, murder and rape have become the order of the day, he claimed at a press conference at Chandigarh. “The wrong policies of the Khattar government has completely destroyed the state and has also failed to have the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal constructed ,” Hooda said.

Hitting out at the first ever BJP government in Haryana, the two-time chief minister claimed that the present dispensation had failed to handle issues related to the Jat reservation, the Dera Sacha Sauda and self-styled godman Rampal.

“The number of people who died during the Jat reservation, Dera Sacha Sauda and Rampal incidents were far more than those killed in Jammu and Kashmir… it appears that no government exists in the state,” he said.

Describing the three-year tenure of the Khattar dispensation as “teen saal Haryana behaal”, he alleged that the government had spent Rs 1,600 crore of public money to propagate its “lies” in the Swaran Jayanti year celebrations of the state.

“Instead of launching a propaganda, had the state government spent this money on development, people would have benefitted the most,” the Congress leader said.

He termed the present Haryana government as a “bundle of lies” and said that people of the state had lost faith in it.

Seeking the resignation of Khattar, Hooda challenged the BJP government to test its popularity by going for a mid-term poll.

“Haryana is going through a pathetic condition… the Khattar government has put the state on the boil on three occasions for its vested political interests,” he said.

Terming the present government a “blot” on Haryana, the former chief minister charged it with vitiating the brotherhood existing in the state.

“All sections of society – farmers, labourers, traders and employees are unhappy with the functioning of the inexperienced government in Haryana,” he said.

He alleged that rather than creating avenues for employment the present government had created an army of unemployed youths.

Rejecting demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, he said that industry and trade had completely collapsed in the state.

Stating that the government had “failed” to implement the Dr Swaminathan commission’s recommendations, he claimed that farmers were not getting remunerative prices for their produce, including sugarcane, wheat and paddy.

He said that the Khattar government had failed to implement even one of its 154 promises in the election manifesto and alleged that the crop insurance scheme is being implemented for the benefit of corporate houses.

The three years of the government was full of scams, including those in revenue assessment, fertiliser purchase, seeds, Gurgaon Metro and hydel projects, Hooda alleged.

Seeking to immediately withdraw its decision to de-notify the Dadupur Nalvi canal project, he said that if this was not done it would turn the state into a desert.

