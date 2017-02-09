Haryana government digitises land records of 94% villages

A screenshot of the website of Jamabandi A screenshot of the website of Jamabandi

The land records of 94 per cent villages in Haryana have been digitised and integrated with property registration software (HARIS), state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Abhimanyu said today. He said the land records of 6,603 villages of the state can now be accessed online. Out of 7,088 ‘Jamabandis’ (land records) in the state, 7,010 ‘Jamabandis’ have been computerised using Haryana Land Records Information System (HALRIS) and the remaining 42 villages are under consideration, he said. The minister said a pilot project has been initiated in Jind district to develop a “modern, comprehensive and transparent land records management system” based on the principle of authentication through linking with Unique Identification Number (Aadhaar) with the aim to implement the conclusive land titling system with title guarantee.

Initially, eight villages of the district have been selected under the project, Abhimanyu said.

The BJP leader claimed that Haryana was the first state to integrate HARIS (Property Registration) and HALRIS (Mutations and Jamabandi) to provide single interface for deed registration.

Abhimanyu said integrated property registration and land records have resulted in minimising pendency of mutations.

“As per the state government’s policy of zero pendency of mutations, these were being sanctioned in a campaign mode,” he said.

He added that the daily registration data was pushed to High Speed Data Communication (HSDC) and land record transaction data was synchronized in HSDC from HARIS and HALRIS Centres.