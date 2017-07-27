Haryana government constitutes Litigation Mitigation Committee

The spokesperson said that the Additional Director, Administration would be heading the body, while Law Officer and Chief Accounts Officer would be its members. (Source-Google Map) The spokesperson said that the Additional Director, Administration would be heading the body, while Law Officer and Chief Accounts Officer would be its members. (Source-Google Map)

The state government has constituted a Litigation Mitigation Committee (LMC) for effective grievance redressal of government employees. The spokesperson said that the Additional Director, Administration would be heading the body, while Law Officer and Chief Accounts Officer would be its members. Earlier the employees were compelled to approach the courts for redressal of their grievances and thus they were forced to spend their money on the litigation. But from today onwards, once the receipt of the representation of an employee is received, the same would be examined in the concerned branch within two days, he said.

If any financial implications or the provisions of services rules framed by the Finance department are involved in a representation, the matter would be referred to Audit Cell for their comments. The Audit Cell would then examine the representation in details and return the file within two days. Similarly, if any legal aspects are involved in the representation of an employee, the case would be referred to the Legal Cell. Thereafter, the case would be submitted to the Committee for examination.

If the Committee finds the case falling under the provisions of services rules, government instructions or policies, then the Committee would recommend the benefit to the employee. If found otherwise, an opportunity of personal hearing would be provided to the particular employee. Thereafter, on the recommendations of the Committee, speaking orders would be passed by the competent authority.

At present, many writ petitions are pending for adjudication before the High Court or civil suits are pending before the Civil Court, all such matters would be examined in the same manner, he said. If it is found that the employee is entitled to the benefit claimed by them in their litigation, the said benefit would be allowed. Subsequently, these facts would be brought to the notice of the court with a request to dismiss the writ petitions or civil suits being “infructuous”.

