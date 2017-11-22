Haryana government changes marks ratio for Group C, D posts

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to change the prescribed marks ratio for recruitment in Group C and D posts in the state, reports new agency PTI.

The state cabinet decided to change the prescribed ratio of 85:15 to 90:10 — that is 90 marks for the written test and a maximum of 10 marks for experience and some objective socio-economic criteria — in respect of recruitment to Group C and D posts in the state, an official release issued here said.

A proposal to this effect was approved in the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.

Five marks will be given if no person from among the applicant’s father, mother, spouse, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters is, was or has been a regular employee in any department, board, corporation, company, statutory body, commission or authority of the Haryana government or any other state government or government of India, the release said.

Similarly, five marks will be given if an applicant is a widow, or if the applicant’s father had died before the applicant was 15 years of age, it said. Five marks will be given if an applicant belongs to a denotified tribe (Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis) or nomadic tribe of Haryana which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class.

A maximum of five marks have been kept for experience — One-half (=0.5) mark for each year or part thereof exceeding six months of experience, out of a maximum of ten years, on the same or a highest post in any department, board, corporation, company, statutory body, commission, authority of government of Haryana, the release said.

No marks will be awarded for any period less than six months, it said, adding that no applicant will be given more than 10 marks under any circumstances.

Notably, the state government had already announced to do away with the system of interviews for Group C and D posts. Meanwhile, the state cabinet approved amendment in section 164(c) of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 to transfer municipal corporation immovable properties to individuals, who are in possession of shops or houses of up to 1,000 square feet.

The amendment in Section 164(c) states, “The consideration for which any immovable property may be sold, leased or otherwise transferred would not be less than value at which such immovable property could be sold, leased or otherwise transferred in normal and fair competition.”

The government, for the last many years, was considering that the cunicipal corporations immovable properties allotted to individuals on lease, rent from last many years from which the corporations are not earning much revenue and also not able to get it evacuated, may be sold to the occupiers, so that the municipal corporation may earn some revenue out of it and also the occupiers may get ownership of the property, it said.

The government has also received several requests from many such occupiers to allot the properties to them as they are paying nominal rent from last several years. The present occupant, if different from the original allottee or lessee shall submit an affidavit stating that the

property is free from any ownership/occupancy litigation.

If any building was constructed over the site at the time of allotment/lease then the value of the same will be the residual PWD rate.

Further, the property will be free from any type of encroachment. If the area of the property is more than 1,000 square yards then the same will be done after the approval of the government, the release said.

In case of area less than 1,000 square yards, the deputy commissioner or the municipal corporation will be competent to allot. If any property falls within the proposed area required for development then the alternative plot of the same value will be given to the allottee, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App