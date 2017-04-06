Haryana government amends Haryana Panchayati Raj Act

The Haryana Government has amended the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, to the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Act, 2017.

A notification has been issued in this regard, an official spokesman said at Chandigarh.

He said that under the new Act, no person would dig, alter or damage any street, pavement or drain in a village in any manner, for any purpose without prior permission of such authority, as may be prescribed.

