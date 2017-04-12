Haryana: Future of forensic students hangs in balance as police seek report from FSL

The future of hundreds of forensic science students is hanging in balance after the Haryana Public Service Commission turned down their candidature on technical grounds. Taking note of the problems being faced by the students, Haryana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), based in Karnal’s Madhuban town, has informed the state police about their difficulties after the affected students approached the FSL authorities.

The reason behind the rejection is that the universities of the state, while issuing academic certificates for master degree in forensic science, reportedly did not mention specialisation of forensic matters.

“Because of this technical lacuna, our applications were considered by recruitment bodies like the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) for jobs,” said a student requesting anonymity.

The students blame the faulty rules framed by the state government, which stipulate eligibility criteria for various posts related to forensic experts in the government sector, for the current situation.

“What is the benefit of our expertise in forensic matters, if the government is not able to utilise the same to detect crime?” asked another student.

However, Forensic Science Laboratory director Jadgish Ram told The Indian Express that problem did not arise because of the rules. “The fault lies on the part of universities which don’t mention specialisation in the academic certificates of the students. There is no flaw on the part of HPSC. We want the students should be considered eligible for the posts advertised by the government for forensic-related opportunities,” said Ram.

“The government will take a call into the matter. I have forwarded the representation of the students to the state DGP,” he added.

