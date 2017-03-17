Haryana: Final meeting between Jat quota agitators and Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi today

Protesters during a dharna at Jassia village in Rohtak on Sunday. Express photo Protesters during a dharna at Jassia village in Rohtak on Sunday. Express photo

WITH THE Haryana government claiming that “it has pacified the agitator Jats”, a final meeting will be held between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leaders of the agitators in New Delhi on Friday. The development comes ahead of the Jat agitators’ call for a march to Delhi along with their tractor-trolleys on March 20 aiming to “block” roads leading to the National Capital.

After a meeting with the Jat leaders in Panipat on Thursday, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said, “Hum samjhaute tak pahunch gaye hain (We have arrived at a compromise).” “Hamane hamare jajmano (Jats) ko mana liya hai. (We have appeased the Jats),” said the minister in Haryanvi dialect. “The talks were very meaningful. Both (government and Jat agitators) will issue a joint press release on Friday,” he added.

Sharma headed a three-member ministerial panel of the state government to talk to the agitators headed by All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) Yashpal Malik. Demanding withdrawal of the cases lodged in connection with the February 2016 quota violence and reservation in government jobs, thousands of Jat agitators in Haryana are sitting on dharna near the national highways since January 29. They have planned to “block” all roads leading to the national capital with the help of their tractor-trolleys on March 20 if their demands are not met.

On the continuation of the agitation, Malik said, “Everything will be clear only tomorrow (Friday). All things will be finalised at the meeting with the CM to be held at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.”

According to the Jat leader, the issue has been left to the CM. “The ministers, who participated in Thursday’s meeting, will inform the CM about the talks and our core committee will also discuss the issue by tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, AIJASS general secretary BS Ahlawat said preparations for the Delhi march would continue. “The process of registration of the tractor-trolleys to participate in the Delhi march is being done at the dharna venues,” he added.

