Haryana farmers refuse to withdraw agitation

AGITATING FARMERS in Haryana have refused to withdraw their agitation despite the acceptance of several demands of farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Haryana farmers, who are sitting on dharna in many parts of the state, have decided to block national highways and state highways for three hours on June 16.

Considering the increasing protests, the Haryana government has initiated the process of collecting details about the outstanding farm loans particularly given by its cooperative banks and societies to the farmers. It may consider waiving off the loans, sources said. As on March 31, 2015, the total outstanding crop loan in Haryana was pegged at Rs 28,558 crore with more than 22 lakh Kisan Credit Cards (KCC).

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, “The problems of farmers can be addressed only by two ways. First, waive off their existing farm loans and second, offer them profitable rates,” added Chaduni, who has led many agitations of farmers in the state.

