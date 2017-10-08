Haryana farmers protest fines for stubble burning, demand viable option

Recently, farmers from nearly 15 villages had held a panchayat at Nanyola village in Ambala to protest the government’s strictness over burning of paddy stubble. Recently, farmers from nearly 15 villages had held a panchayat at Nanyola village in Ambala to protest the government’s strictness over burning of paddy stubble.

Amid government’s efforts to stop stubble burning, the farmers in different parts of Haryana have started staging protests to demand alternative mechanism to deal with the problem. Coordinator of Kisan Sangharash Samiti in Fatehabad district, Mandeep Nathwan, said they would stage a protest at the district headquarters on Monday to demand the viable alternatives to the farmers.

Recently, farmers from nearly 15 villages had held a panchayat at Nanyola village in Ambala to protest the government’s strictness over burning of paddy stubble. The farmers demanded that the government must first provide machines for processing stubble. “These machines are very costly which can by operated by costly tractors. Small farmrs can’t arrange such machines.

The government should offer Rs 6,000 per acre as compensation to the farmers to dissuade them from burning crop residue,” said Nathwan. Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) secretary S Narayanan says that the state agriculture department already offers subsidy to the farmers for purchase of such machines apart from training programmes for peasants.

“We will award panchayats and individuals who will help us in stopping the stubble burning,” he said. During past two weeks, according to Narayanan, as many as 88 farmers have been challaned for stubble burning in Haryana and Rs 37,500 has been collected from them as the penalty charges.

