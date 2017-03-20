Time to take farmers along: Kaptan Singh Solanki

Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki on Monday said the progress of the country lies in the progress of farmers and to realise the concept of a ‘New India’ we have to take them along. He was speaking at the prize distribution and closing ceremony of the three-day ‘2nd Agri-Leadership Summit’ at Surajkund in Faridabad district.

If everyone takes one step forward, the country would take 125 crore steps forward and the 21st century would belong to India, Solanki said.

The government has taken a unique initiative for ensuing the progress of the farmers by way of organising the summit in which not only the farmers but all others engaged in the agriculture and allied activities were invited, the Governor said.

Apart from giving away awards to the progressive farmers, the Governor also gave away cheques of insurance money to the farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Steel Birender Singh emphasised on the need for a “new mindset” for ensuring the progress of farmers.

Refereeing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to double the income of farmers by 2022, he said the target would be achieved with various initiatives being implemented.

However, Singh said, “This achievement would not be adequate to make the farmers prosperous, equal to an industrialist or a trader.”

While laying emphasis on bringing a change in the economy for the benefit of the farming community, he suggested that the currency given to farmers in lieu of sale of crops should be different and its value in the market be three-folds as compared to normal currency.

“Farmers could save Rs 10,000 in first year, Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 in second year and reach up to Rs 25,000 savings in the fourth year of cultivation, but an industrialist in Faridabad could reach a turnover of up to Rs 4 crore in four years. There is a need to understand this difference,” he said.

The Union Minister said the real progress of farmers could be possible only with the “transformation in the economic system of the country”.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Purshottam Rupala assured all kinds of help of the Central government for the benefit of the farmers.

He said that 30 per cent farmers have been brought under the ambit of PMFBY in the first year of its implementation.

This coverage would be increased to 40 per cent by 2017 and 50 per cent by 2018.

