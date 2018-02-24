Haryana farmers block state highway for 20 hours

Farmers during a demonstration at the gate of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University in Hisar Friday. (Express) Farmers during a demonstration at the gate of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University in Hisar Friday. (Express)

Agitating farmers blocked a State Highway in Haryana’s Hisar district for 20 hours to stage their protest against arrests of farmer leaders on Wednesday and Thursday. Farmer unions had announced to march towards the national capital in their tractor trolleys as part of their stir “Delhi gherao” to press for their demand of farm loan waiver and remunerative prices for their crops. However, the police accompanied by paramilitary forces stopped them at

different places and arrested activists.

The agitating farmers at Khedi Chopta in Hisar district blocked a State Highway at 5 pm on Thursday, when they heard about arrest of Bhartiya Kisan Sanghrash Samiti state unit president Suresh Koth. According to the reports, hundreds of farmers, including women, kept sitting on the road the entire night demanding his release. At 1 pm on Friday, about 5,000 farmers warned the administration to release Koth or they would block National Highway which connects Hisar to New Delhi. The farmers from neighbouring villages brought their tractor trolleys to move to the National Highway.

They cancelled their call of blocking National Highway only when Koth was released at 3 pm on Friday. Now, the farmers have announced to launch a fresh phase of agitation if all cases registered in connection with the current agitation were not withdrawn within two days. A mahapanchayat of farmers has been called at Khedi Chopta on February 26 to take a decision in this regard. For the time being, a dharna at Khedi Chopta will continue.

“The agitating farmers were lathicharged mercilessly at various places in Haryana and the cases under serious charges have been lodged against them. This is a clear example of atrocities on the farmers, who are protesting peacefully,” said Koth.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has condemned the lathicharge on farmers during their stir in Yamunanagar district. “The Delhi Police confiscated tractors of farmers and they were forced to sit in the police stations like thieves,” Hooda alleged, demanding immediate release of farmers and withdrawal of all cases lodged against them in Haryana and other states.

Inspector General of Police and Haryana Police spokesperson Mamta Singh told The Indian Express that as many 76 tractor-trolleys were impounded from the farmers, apart from arrest of around 331 persons in connection with the stir since yesterday to maintain law and order.

