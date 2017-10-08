Haryana drug abuse: 84 per cent of cases registered since last year still under trial

The data accessed by The Indian Express further reveals that while 3,094 cases were presented for trial in the courts, 2979 cases are still under trial. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The data accessed by The Indian Express further reveals that while 3,094 cases were presented for trial in the courts, 2979 cases are still under trial. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

Though the Haryana Police told the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday that the law enforcement agency was committed to taking legal action against drug trafficking in the state, a perusal of FIRs related to the illicit drug recovery reveals 84 per cent of the cases registered since last year are still under trial in the courts.

According to the latest official data on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in the state, 3,520 cases were registered by the police from January 1, 2016, till July 31, 2017, in which 4,660 people were arrested.

The data accessed by The Indian Express further reveals that while 3,094 cases were presented for trial in the courts, 2979 cases are still under trial. The courts have convicted 83 accused so far and 32 have been acquitted of the charges of possession of illicit drugs.

A total of 43 cases have also been cancelled or declared untraced by the state police, the data reveals. As compared to Punjab where the police and the Special Task Force has arrested over 7,000 people for violation of the anti-drug abuse law in just past six months, the cases of drug recovery are much fewer in Haryana. However, poppy husk and psychotropic substances like tablets and capsules are also the most prevalent drugs in Haryana, as is the case in Punjab.

“The state police are committed to eradicating the menace of drugs in the state and earnest efforts are being made to identify the sources and illegal manufacturers of narcotic substances regularly and appropriate legal action shall be taken against them in accordance with the law,” Saurabh Singh, IGP (Crime) Haryana, has said in an affidavit before the High Court.

The highest number of cases have been registered in Fatehabad district where the police have arrested 784 people in 500 cases in which over 3,408 kgs of poppy husk and 5.86 lakh tablets were recovered. The pace of trial cases in the district is slow – 424 out of the 443 cases which have been taken to court are pending and only 16 people have been convicted in the cases.

Fatehabad is followed by Sirsa where the police have registered 383 NDPS cases since last year in which 667 people have been arrested. But here also, 295 cases are under trial out of the 300 cases which have been taken to court. 324 cases have been registered in Karnal district where 392 people have arrested.

Haryana has recovered 7.325 kgs of heroin till July this year, which signifies a lower prevalence of the abuse of the particular drug in the state than Punjab where the police since last year have seized 248 kgs of the same drug till August this year. However, the cannabis (Ganja) recovery in Haryana till July was 6,093 kgs while Punjab has recovered only about 2,171 kilograms till August since last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App