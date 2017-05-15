Haryana: Discom threatens disconnecting power to HUDA over pending dues

Haryana Urban Development Authority office. (Representational ) Haryana Urban Development Authority office. (Representational )

After Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) failed clear dues of Rs five crore towards power bills of two water treatment plants, discom DHBVN on Monday threatened to disconnect power to the facilities which lead to scarcity of water here. The HUDA is responsible for supplying drinking water to entire city through Basai and Chandu Budhera water treatment plants. The HUDA has failed to pay the electricity bills of Rs 5 crore that ended on April 30, this year. DHBVN has served notice to Huda to pay the bills in seven days otherwise the power connections of these two plants will be disconnected.

“We have send repeated reminders and notices to HUDA to fulfil the payment dues of Rs 5 crore electricity bills and verbally talked with action-rank officer for it. I have been informed that Huda Gurgaon is facing fund crisis and hence sought to head office Panchkula for arrangement of funds the same,” said Navin Verma, Superintending Engineer Gurgaon range of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

“There are Rs 2.5 crore pending against Basai plant and Rs 75 lakh against Chandu Budhera followed by surcharge and taxes,” Verma said.

According to estimate, over 20 lakh population of Millennium city Gurgaon directly connected with these two plants for water availability. Basai water treatment plant is the biggest in the city having a capacity of 60 Million Gallon Daily (MGD) drinking water supplying through water pump boosting stations sector 16 and 5 to provide water to the residents living in DLF city, south city, old city Palam Vihar and all other sectors falling under new cities.

Similarly, the Chandu Budhera treatment plant has a capacity of 22 MGD and provides drinking water to residents living in Sohna road, sector 48, 49, 51, 55 , South city, RD city and others through boosting station located at sector 51.

