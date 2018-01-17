Haryana DGP issues stern directive: District police chiefs told to personally monitor cases of crimes against women

Haryana’s Director General of Police, BS Sandhu, on Tuesday directed all district police chiefs to personally monitor cases of crimes against women, particularly of minors and ensure prompt action on complaints received on the helpline. In wake of the recent rapes and murders across Haryana, DGP Sandhu held a video conference with the top brass of the state police force on Tuesday. All the field officers, including the Inspectors General of Police (Ranges), Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police, attended the meeting.

Sandhu also directed all the CPs and SPs to “closely monitor the investigation and trial of heinous cases of crime against women till these are decided by the courts”.

“No missing report should be taken casually and prompt action should be initiated. There should be close monitoring at the level of the SP and the Range IGP”, Sandhu said while issuing stern instructions.

In the last one week, two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in the state. Last month also, in a similar case, a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered.

“Sending a clear message to all field officers, the DGP said safety and security of every citizen is paramount, especially of women and children, and under no circumstances any lapse or negligence on the part of any staff or official of any rank while dealing with such cases would be tolerated”, an official statement released by the state police department read.

Sandhu also asked the SPs to review women’s safety and security programmes being run by them and keep the Police Headquarter informed about these programmes. Sandhu also directed officers to ensure security and patrolling near all women colleges and schools.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App