Haryana has taken number of steps for development of youth as skilled workforce: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government has taken several steps towards the development of youth and aimed to provide maximum employment opportunities to them through industrial development, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tuesday. “With the setting up of institutes of higher education in the state, the pace of research and development in the field of industries would be further accelerated,” the chief minister said.

Khattar was addressing a gathering, during which he inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), along with Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh. The technopark has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 175 crore, an official release said. Khattar said that with the inauguration of this campus, the academic and outreach programmes, would be further expanded.

“As 57 per cent area of the state falls under the national capital region, the pace of industrial development has been accelerated in the state,” he said. He assured all support and cooperation to the central government in setting up of educational institutes in the state. The chief minister said that the state government has taken several steps for the development of youth as educated and skilled work force.

On the pattern of Prandhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna, Haryana Skill Development Mission has been set up. Apart from this, Vishwakarma Skill Development University is being set up in Palwal. He said that a technical centre of the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises has been established in the polytechnic institute, Neemka in Faridabad. Also, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is being set up in Panchkula, he added.

Khattar said that with the setting up of the Technopark in Rajiv Gandhi Education City, in Sonipat, the faculty members of technical education institutes and engineering colleges in the state would get world-class training facilities.

