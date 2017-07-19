Haryana departments to start GST registration from July 25

The state government has decided to depute Administrative Secretaries on duty to review the implementation of GST in all districts. The state government has decided to depute Administrative Secretaries on duty to review the implementation of GST in all districts.

The registration of all government departments in Haryana under the Goods and Services Tax will start from July 25, a top state official said on Wednesday. The Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of all departments have been directed to get themselves registered under GST, Chief Secretary D S Dhesi said here on Wednesday, while presiding over the first meeting of committee constituted to monitor the implementation of GST.

The state government has decided to depute Administrative Secretaries on duty to review the implementation of GST in all districts, the official said. Twelve sectoral groups, which include banking, financial services and insurance, telecom, IT, e-commerce and logistics, have been formed for he implementation of GST. So far 2,07,838 dealers have successfully enrolled under GST migration and by July 31, all dealers in Haryana would be enrolled.

For the migration of pending dealers, directions have been issued to Excise and Taxation Officers of all districts. Apart from this, 16,495 applications have been received for registration and 12,897 have been generated through Goods and Service Tax Identification Number (GSTIN). In order to sensitise the stakeholders, GST awareness campaigns, refresher training on GST and GSTIN modules and seminars were organised in all districts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App