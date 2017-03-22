Haryana decides to give uniform allowance to parents of students, teachers oppose move

With around 30 per cent students in government schools in Haryana unable to get allowance for winter uniforms for this session due to anomalies in bank account details, the Haryana government has decided to give the allowance to the parents in the respective schools.

From the coming session, the Haryana Education Department has proposed that parents of the students studying in the government schools should purchase the school uniforms for their children and submit the bills with their teachers. The teachers would then hand over the allowance.

There are more than 16 lakh students enrolled in the government primary and middle schools. An amount of Rs 800 is given to every student up to Class 8 as uniform allowance. The move has, however, met with resistance from the school teachers who have submitted a memorandum to the government against this.

Terming the decision of the government as impractical, General Secretary of Rajkiya Prathmik Sikshak Sang, Haryana, Deepak Goswami said,”The government should call tenders and give uniforms directly to the students. There is no way for teachers to verify that the bills submitted by the parents are genuine. The parents may submit fake bills just to get the allowance.”

Goswami further added that the teachers are saddled with several non-teaching duties which hampers their work. “The teachers association has submitted a memorandum to the government seeking that the decision be reverted. The government should take responsibility for providing the uniform,” he added.

The government had earlier decided that the allowance will be transferred directly to the accounts of the children which would be linked to aadhaar. However, there were discrepancies in the aadhaar card numbers submitted by the students. Due to this, the money could not be transferred. Among the students in the government schools are migrants who did not have aadhaar cards.

Admission under Right to Education Act

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed officers of the Education Department to ensure admission of eligible children under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and under Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules, in private recognised schools in the state in a smooth manner. Private recognised schools are required to reserve 25 per cent seas for Class 1 for children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. Similarly,10 per cent seats are required to be reserved for students from EWS category in Classes II to VIII under Rule 134-A.

