Haryana: Dalit woman killed in Bhiwani district

A Dalit woman was killed in district Bhiwani as she tried intervening in a dispute between her family members and some youth who stayed near their house. (Source: Google Maps) A Dalit woman was killed in district Bhiwani as she tried intervening in a dispute between her family members and some youth who stayed near their house. (Source: Google Maps)

A Dalit woman was killed in Bhiwani district as she tried intervening in a dispute between her family members and some youths who stayed near their house. Police have registered a case against five persons, including four from the Jat community and one Muslim. The incident took place Tuesday evening at Kakroli Sardara village. Youths from the family of Dani Devi (55) and some from the Jat community in the village got into an argument. As the argument escalated, other family members intervened.

Watch What Else Is Making News

DSP Loharu Kuldeep Singh said, “The argument was among the youngsters. When Dani Devi intervened, the youth who were under the influence of alcohol hit her with their car. While trying to escape they reversed the car and hit her again. She was seriously injured and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The reasons for the dispute will be clear once we arrest the accused.”

Police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act against five persons including four Jats and one Muslim following a complaint given by Dani’s nephew Mahesh Kumar.

Kuldeep Singh said police have constituted five teams to search for the accused. He said there was no one at the residences of the accused since the incident. The postmortem examination of the body will be conducted today.