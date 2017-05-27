Haryana: CPS Virk faces police probe in abetment to suicide case

BLAMING THE Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Bakhshish Singh Virk, and Assandh MLA Bakhshish Singh Virk for the suicide of an inspector with Haryana Agro, the mother-in-law of the victim tried to commit suicide in front of the district headquarters in Sonepat on Friday. The woman, Birmati, whose condition is said to be stable, has been admitted to Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat). She was among the protesters, who had come to protest in front of the district headquarters to demand action against the CPS.

Rajpal, SHO of City police station, Sonepat, told The Indian Express that the doctors have suggested that the woman was not fit to give a statement. “We will initiate further action after recording the woman’s statement,” he added. Thirty-five-year-old Subhash of Murthal in Sonepat district, who was an inspector with Haryana Agro, committed suicide in his hometown on May 21. The inspector was reportedly accused in a case of irregularities at the Haryana Agro godowns and FIRs had been registered at the Assandh and Karnal Sadar police stations.

After his death, Subhash’s wife Neetu had alleged that seven persons used to threaten her husband using the name of the CPS. On her complaint, an FIR was registered against the seven – Gurjeet Singh, Somdutt, Ravidutt, Kuldeep, Sunil, Naresh Pal and Raj Kumar. The police said that the accused were employees of a security agency responsible for guarding the godowns. “After irregularities at the godowns, differences erupted between both parties,” said a police officer.

Virk’s name was not among the accused in the abetment to suicide case though his name is mentioned in the FIR as the family members had alleged that the seven accused used to threaten him using the name of the CPS. Later, Subhash’s family submitted a supplementary statement to the police, accusing Virk and his son of threatening Subhash. On this, the police administration constituted an SIT, headed by DSP Mukesh Kumar, to probe the matter. Denying the allegations, the CPS asserted that he was ready to face any inquiry. “I don’t have any role in the matter. I don’t know why my name is being dragged into the matter,” he said.

A police officer said although inquiry was on, the statement of the CPS had not been recorded yet.

