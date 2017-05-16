Haryana: Court to decide on 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

THE MEDICAL board of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has left it to the court to decide whether a 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped repeatedly by her stepfather, should be allowed to undergo abortion. According to doctors, the girl’s pregnancy is at the borderline of the 20-weeks’ stage and abortion could be risky for her. The matter will now be taken up by a local court in Rohtak for hearing.

DSP Pushpa Khatri said, “After the meeting of the medical board, the doctors have said that as the permissible time for abortion is over, they need permission from court to proceed. The victim’s mother had approached the court. The hearing will take place on Tuesday.”

The girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather. Her pregnancy came to light when her mother, a migrant labourer from Bihar, took her to a doctor. The girl then reportedly told her mother that her stepfather, who happens to be her paternal uncle, sexually assaulted her. Following this, the girl’s mother lodged a police complaint. A case has been registered under Section 506 and relevant sections of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested on Monday.

The girl, said to be critical, is under observation at PGIMS. Officials said she is suffering from severe mental trauma and is being provided counselling.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now