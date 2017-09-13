Haryana cop’s suicide: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders CBI probe

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday ordered CBI investigation into the suicide by a Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector who in his suicide note had accused some senior police officers of causing distress to him by making frequent demand of money.

The police official had committed suicide in April last year. ASI Mahavir Singh’s wife had moved the High Court last year in July seeking CBI investigation while alleging that her husband had ended his life due to harassment by his seniors. “All the accused are serving police officers in Haryana and the petitioner has no faith in the investigation carried out by the Haryana Police,” Singh’s wife Chanchal Devi had said in the petition filed through advocate Lekh Raj Sharma.

Justice Kuldip Singh on Tuesday allowed the petition and asked the CBI to take over the investigation of the case registered in the case in May 2016. Mahavir’s wife had told the court that the accused police officers had been “pressuring” her to enter into a compromise.

Mahavir, a resident of Faridabad’s Sagarpur village, had consumed poison on April 28 last year and later his family had found a six-page suicide note at home in which he had alleged that he had been implicated by an SHO in a robbery case. He had alleged harassment at the hands of at least 10 officials in the note saying they had asked for a bribe to remove disciplinary orders from his service record. The police subsequently had registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against the accused on the basis of his wife’s complaint.

“When the police officers – inspector to the DCPs rank are involved and all are serving in the police department, how a fair enquiry can be expected by the same department of the officer of the similar rank and the lower rank and therefore, the petitioner has a strong prima facie case to get an enquiry conducted through CBI,” her counsel had said in the plea before the High Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App