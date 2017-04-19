Haryana: Cops file case against dissenting BJP MLA’s brothers

After three consecutive days of his tirade against the BJP government in Haryana and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Sonepat Police have registered a case against brothers of BJP MLA from Gurgaon Umesh Aggarwal, his nephew and several others on charges of cheating and fraud. Aggarwal has termed the move as “vendetta by the government”.

Aggarwal is one of the 16 dissenting MLAs of the party who have complained about development work not getting done in their areas and due respect not being given to them. On Saturday, Aggarwal opposed the visit of Khattar to Gurgaon stating that he was not intimated about it despite being the area representative. He accused the CM of being in the grip of bureaucrats and not taking up the issues that concerned the people of Gurgaon.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 420, 423, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B against Rakesh Aggarwal and Hitesh Aggarwal, both brothers of Umesh Aggarwal along with seven other persons including Rakesh’s son Deepak Aggarwal. As per the complaint filed by a Gurgaon resident Ajay Pal Singh, he was introduced to Rakesh Aggarwal through a common friend in 2011. He said that he sought Rs 2 crore from Rakesh for purchasing a land to which he agreed and paid the money at an interest of 4.62 per cent per month. As guarantee, Rakesh took blank stamp paper, blank cheques with his signatures and other documents. Ajay has alleged that Rakesh took his signatures and that of his family members on the documents.

Ajay has further stated that Rakesh along with others tried to get the land registered in their name. “They gave false complaints against me to the police and got cases registered a few months back. I have now given a complaint against them,” said Ajay.

Umesh Aggarwal is, however, crying foul. He said, “It is vendetta by the government. My brothers gave complaints to the police eight months back and two cases were registered. However, no action was taken. Now, a case has been registered against my brothers on a false complaint. I have spoken to senior party leaders and will decide the next course of action.” Aggarwal said that it was their land that Ajay tried to fraudulently sell. “My brothers had bought the land at Gannau. We had an agreement, made payment and took GPA. He sold a part of the land fraudulently after which we filed a complaint to the police,” he said.

Denying the allegations levelled by Aggarwal, Sonepat Superintendent of Police Ashwin Shenvi said, “There are already two cases registered. One is on the complaint of Umesh Aggarwal’s brother Hitesh Aggarwal and another on coplaint of Rakesh Aggarwal’s son. There are two FIRs already registered. An investigation would be done in all these cases.”

