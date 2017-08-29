Haryana contained violence in 2 hrs: BJP leader

Panchkula: Charred vehicles lying on a road which were torched during violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. PTI Photo (PTI8_26_2017_000187B) *** Local Caption *** Panchkula: Charred vehicles lying on a road which were torched during violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. PTI Photo (PTI8_26_2017_000187B) *** Local Caption ***

Defending the Haryana government’s handling of the aftermath of the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, BJP general secretary and Haryana in-charge Anil Jain said that the government “took a calculated risk” and contained the violence in two hours. “The Haryana government took a calculated risk… The Dera is fortified, there are walls, which only the Army would have been able to breach. There are thousands of people living inside. There would have been many more casualties… The government could not take such a chance,” Jain said after the sentencing of Ram Rahim on Monday.

However, Jain claimed that the government did a commendable job of not just producing Ram Rahim in court, but containing the violence in two hours. “… only protesters were killed… That is because the state was prepared,” he said.

No lapses: govt to MHA

Meanwhile, in its report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Haryana government did not admit to any security lapses and claimed the violence was quickly brought under control. The report claimed that adequate number of security personnel were deployed to tackle any untoward incident.

