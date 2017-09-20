Haryana constitutes screening committee on anti-profiteering

CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

The Haryana government has constituted a Screening Committee on anti-profiteering to ascertain whether reductions in tax rates post rollout of GST have been passed on to consumers, an official said today.

“Overall tax incidence…under GST has come down for about 89 items. It is mandatory under Section 171 of GST Act to pass on benefit to the customer,” a spokesman of the Excise and Taxation Department said here. He said if a person is not getting the benefit of reduction in tax, he/she can send the grievance to the Steering Committee.

The Steering Committee would send the consumer complaints to the Standing Committee which will examine the prima facie evidence within two months.

“Upon receipt of this evidence, the Committee would send it to the Director General of Safeguards… which will conduct detailed investigation within three months and send its report to the Anti-Profiteering Authority. The concerned parties would be given an opportunity of hearing,” he said.

