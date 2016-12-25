Haryana connects 100 villages with Wi-Fi services

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar making online payment through his mobile phone after taking tea at a shop near bus stand in Karnal. 15 December, 2016. (Source: PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar making online payment through his mobile phone after taking tea at a shop near bus stand in Karnal. 15 December, 2016. (Source: PTI)

Heading towards a digital era, Haryana government on Sunday connected 100 villages with Wi-Fi services and decided to rename all common service centres (CSCs) opened in urban and rural areas as well as E-disha centres as “Atal Seva Kendras” at district headquarters.

This was announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while launching 53 new IT services pertaining to six departments on “Good Governance Day”.

He also conducted a draw of the digital transaction award scheme meant to promote cashless transactions in the state. Under the scheme, 65 winners were awarded five prizes of Rs 10,000 each, 10 prizes of Rs 5,000 each and 50 prizes of Rs 1,000 each for proactively transacting cashless.

With the introduction of new IT facilities, citizens would get 170 e-services through “Atal Seva Kendras” in the state. Apart from this, facilities available at CSCs would also be provided at E-disha centres.

The chief minister has earlier said that CSCs functional in rural areas would be shifted to Gram Sachivalyas so that people could get all facilities under one roof.

Khattar said students passing Class X and XII from Haryana School Education Board would get certificates through digital locker.

He also launched “Knowledge Warehouse” set up in Gurgaon to promote start-ups through video-conference. A single platform will be provided to 40 start-ups at this warehouse which has been set up with the joint efforts of HARTRON and NASSCOM. The number of seats would be increased from 40 to 80.

Addressing deputy commissioners through video-conference, the chief minister directed them to ensure installation of rate lists of various services being provided at CSCs. They would also ensure that village level entrepreneurs (VLE) worked from the place allotted to them so that people of the area concerned could get benefit of the schemes.

He also extended greetings to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday. While interacting with media persons, the chief minister described Vajpayee as a highly regarded and widely respected leader.