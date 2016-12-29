Haryana Congress to hold protests against demonetisation in January

Up in arms over Centre’s demonetisation move, the Haryana Congress will be holding a series of protests across the state on January 6 or 7 wherein the leaders will gherao the district headquarters, while the women’s wing will hold a ‘thali’ protest.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Tanwar said that since November 8, it is the common people who have been bearing the brunt of demonetisation.

“Never has demonetisation been done on such a scale. In countries where this was done, the economies failed. The government keeps giving different reasons for the move. From fight against black money and terrorism to saying that it is a step towards a cashless economy and then a less-cash economy, the government keeps changing its stance,” he said.

“The party high command has directed us to make a committee comprising 7 to 11 members to chalk out a plan. We will hold a protest at all district headquarters on January 6 or 7. On January 9, the women’s wing of the party will hold a ‘thali’ protest. Apart from this, we will be holding protests in the industrial hubs in the state. The impact of demonetisation is such that investment is going out of the country. Workers are being rendered jobless,” he added.

On the issue of Congress not contesting the municipal elections in Faridabad on the party symbol, Tanwar said that he personally feels that the election should be contested on party symbol and he had sent a proposal to the party high command. But there has been no response yet.