Haryana: Congress targets Khattar government for ‘diluting’ real estate law

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Khattar-led government is making efforts to dilute the Real Estate(Regulation & Development) Act (RERA) 2016. The government had recently published draft rules of the Act for seeking suggestions and objections. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the proposed draft rules seek to exclude projects which have applied for occupancy certificate or part completion certificate.

“This would mean that lakhs of people who have deposited crores of rupees with the builders in hope of owning a house will not be able to take benefit of the central Act,” Surjewala said. “It is a common legal knowledge that the rules cannot be contrary to the inherent intentions of the mother Act. Moreover, the states have no power to dilute the provisions of the Act,” he added.

The Kaithal MLA further said, “It’s quite objectionable that the state government didn’t take any steps for a year even as the Act was notified by the ministry of HUPA on May 1 last year. All the states were required to notify real estate rules including the general rules and the agreement for sale rules and establish the real estate regulatory authorities and the appellate tribunals by April 30, 2017, but the state government seems to be working under the builder lobby pressure.”

“The whole episode of inaction on behalf of the government is a clear proof that it is acting under the pressure of builders lobby,” he alleged. When tried to contact, Haryana Principal Secretary (town and country planning) Arun Gupta did not respond to text message and phone calls made on his mobile.

However, reiterating the commitment of the state government towards providing adequate protection to the home buyers and faster implementation of the projects, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that the government would work at full steam to achieve its housing for all goal.

