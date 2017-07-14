Haryana Congress President poll: Leaders rush to meet Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (File) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (File)

AHEAD OF the election to the post of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president likely to be held in September, party leaders have been rushing to Delhi, meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi or vice-president Rahul Gandhi over the past few days.

While former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with son and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda met Sonia Wednesday, sources said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry met Rahul on Thursday whereas former CM Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi met Rahul recently.

Current HPCC president Ashok Tanwar and senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala have also led dharnas and demonstrations on various issues, including those related to farmers and traders, recently.

Sources close to Hooda said that during his meeting with Sonia Wednesday, he informed her about the response to his kisan panchayats across the state in the past few days. Hodal (Palwal) MLA and Hooda’s supporter Udai Bhan said a Dalit Panchayat would be held in Delhi on July 15 where Dalit MLAs, former MLAs and elected members of panchayat bodies would take part.

