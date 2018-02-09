Haryana CM visits Captain Kundu’s kin, gives letter regarding compensation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets family members of Army Captain Kapil Kundu, who was killed in J&K, in Gurgaon’s Ransika village on Thursday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets family members of Army Captain Kapil Kundu, who was killed in J&K, in Gurgaon’s Ransika village on Thursday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited the family of Captain Kapil Kundu, who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri area on Sunday. The visit came three days after Kundu’s last rites were performed in Gurgaon’s Ransika villlage. Khattar met Kundu’s mother Sunita, his two sisters and gave the family a letter regarding the compensation amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking to the media, Khattar said, “The ex gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh has already been transferred to his mother’s account this morning.” He also said that a project would be named after the 22-year-old officer. Read | Haryana govt to name projects after Captain Kapil Kundu

At Kundu’s funeral in Gurgaon. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar) At Kundu’s funeral in Gurgaon. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar)

Responding to a question regarding the family’s request for a government job for Kundu’s sisters, Khattar said, “They will be given jobs as per the rules of the state government.”

After visiting the family and interacting with residents of the village, Khattar also visited the spot where the officer was cremated and laid a garland there.

Also read | ‘Wanted to celebrate his promotion, birthday,’ says sister

Haryana Minister for Planning and Chemicals and Fertilizer, Rao Inderjeet Singh, had also visited the family on Wednesday and announced that the road leading to the village, the government school in the area, and the Khod bus stand near the village, will also be named after the officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App