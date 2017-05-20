Former Haryana CM Chautala took class X exams, results yet to be declared

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has clarified that former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala had appeared for class X and not XII exams. Chautala’s son, Abhay Singh, had told The Indian Express on May 16 that his father had passed NIOS’s class XII exam with A Grade (first division). On Friday, Abhay Singh said, “I was not aware about this (result). I told you whatever I was informed.”

NIOS chairman C B Sharma said, “Neither the results of class X nor class XII have yet been declared.’’ NIOS officials said that the results are expected to be declared in June.

The Indian Express has accessed documents that show Chautala appeared for class X social sciences, science and technology, Hindi, Indian culture and heritage and business studies exams in Hindi. He took the exams at Delhi’s Tihar jail from April 6 to April 24.

