Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s cook ‘thrashed’ by ADC

Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar

A CONTRACT cook, deployed at the residence of the Haryana chief minister, was allegedly thrashed by Rajneesh Garg, the aide-de-camp (ADC) to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, inside his office at the CM’s residence. A complaint was lodged at Sector 3 police station on Saturday. The incident took place on June 8. The injured cook has been identified as Anup Kumar (24).

Over 60 workers, under the banner of All India High Command Committee Association Fourth Class, protested against the state government near the MLA Hotel, Sector 3, before going to Sector 3 police station with Anup Kumar. The association has decided not to do any work at the official residences of state ministers and MLAs for the next two days and give a two-day ultimatum to the state government to take strict action against Garg.

Garg is a DANIPS-cadre DSP-rank officer, who has been attached to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for the past one year. After receiving the cook’s complaint, police tried to contact the ADC but he was out of station.

In his complaint, Anup said, “I was appointed at Kitchen number-2 at the CM’s residence when I received a call to send toasts to the office of ADC Rajneesh Garg. As bread was not available at Kitchen number-2, I replied that toasts would not be possible from Kitchen number-2. Subsequently, I received a call from Garg’s office and went to the office. There, Rajneesh Garg started raining kicks and blows on me and abused me in the presence of other officers, including PA to CM, Abhimanyu.”

The medical examination of the injured Anup was conducted at GMSH, Sector 16, and the medical report of the injured was still pending. Attempts were made to contact, ADC to CM Haryana, Rajneesh Garg, over his cellphone but his phone was switched off. Garg’s PA, Krishan Chander, also did not pick his cell phone.

DSP (Central) Ram Gopal said, “We have lodged the complaint of cook Anup Kumar against ADC Rajneesh Garg. We tried to contact Rajneesh Garg at CM’s residence but he was not available there and we were informed that he is not in Chandigarh. We will take legal action on the basis of medical report of the victim.”

Meanwhile, pressure was being put on Anup and other members of the association, who have come out in support of the cook, to withdraw the police complaint against Garg.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App