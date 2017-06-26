On Khattar’s Twitter timeline: No word on lynching

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Files) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Files)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has tweeted on various issues in the last 48 hours, from congratulating badminton player Srikant Kidambi on winning the Australian Open Super Series title, to wishing his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat on completing 100 days in power and also retweeting the PM’s Sunday Mann ki Baat.

The handle @mlkhattar is, however, silent on the alleged lynching of 15-year-old Hafiz Junaid, who was stabbed to death on board a Mathura-bound train in Faridabad on Friday evening.

The CM’s timeline neither expresses condemnation nor condolence. Several of the tweets are pictures of Khattar attending public events. On June 23, hours after the lynching, Khattar posted three tweets welcoming central approval for grants for various schemes.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, a Twitter user posted pictures of a road that had sunk in. Khattar responded by tweeting: “The needful is being done” along with a picture of a heap of mud on the hole in the road. The man replied: “Feeling proud @mlkhattar Sir! Best demonstration of listening to common citizen. Thank you.”

Pat came Khattar’s reply: “Thank you for your kind words. It is our Government’s endeavour to be accountable to the people & public welfare of the State.”

No Haryana BJP leader has visited Junaid’s family yet.

