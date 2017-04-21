Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar , ministers remove red beacons

Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain removes red beacon from her official vehicle in Chandigarh on Thursday. Express Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain removes red beacon from her official vehicle in Chandigarh on Thursday. Express

FOLLOWING THE the Centre’s directive banning use of red beacons, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state ministers removed red beacons from their official vehicles Thursday.

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said the Haryana Government would take all necessary steps to implement this decision in the state at the earliest.

He said this decision would strengthen the faith of the people in democracy and would bridge the gap between the common man and VIPs.

The Congress government in Punjab, too, had in its first Cabinet meeting last month taken a decision not to allow red beacons on official vehicles. The BJP government in UP also took a similar decision. However, no such proposal was mooted by the Haryana government. With the Centre taking a decision, the ministers as well as chairpersons of boards and corporations removed the red beacon today.

Meanwhile, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala went for an event in Karnal with the red beacon intact. At Karnal, he removed the beacon. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said the decision would help bridge the gap between the common man and dignitaries.

