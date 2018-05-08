Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar interacts with farmers in Israel

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is leading a high-level delegation to Israel, on Tuesday visited fields near Tel Aviv and interacted with farmers to have first-hand account of the latest Israeli technology and expertise, according to an official release.

The chief minister discussed in detail diversification and introduction of new crops which have enabled farmers in Israel to double production while cutting down on the use of resources, a Haryana government release said at Chandiagarh. Khattar also interacted with captains of micro irrigation industries to know how best these practices there can be adopted in Haryana.

Notably, micro irrigation is being adopted in Haryana for the cultivation of crops to save water. Micro irrigation system can reduce water consumption by 70 per cent. The chief minister began his ten-day two-nation tour on Sunday. Khattar will also be visiting the UK to attract investment for the ongoing major industrial projects in the state. The delegation would be in Israel from May 6 to 8 and in the UK from May 9 to 14.

