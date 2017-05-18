Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar flags off all-girl mountain expedition team

Haryan CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Haryan CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged-off a 25-member mountain expedition team of girl students from government schools to scale Friendship Peak in Manali, an elevation of 5289 meters, here today. The ‘Golden jubilee’ team includes one student from each district of the state and three students from Sainik School, Kunjpura, an official spokesman said.

The team also has three female teachers to escort them.

“It is for the first time that outstanding girl students of government schools have been given such an opportunity by the state government to exhibit their talent in adventure sports,” he said.

The girls of Haryana have already brought laurels to the state and the country in several international sports meets.

The chief minister also interacted with the members of the expedition team and shared some of his experiences.

When asked about the selection criteria adopted for the expedition, it was informed that the students who have obtained 100 per cent marks in any subject in matriculation exam or have made any achievement at national level in sports, were eligible.

The chief minister said, had this programme been conducted during his school days, he would have been a part of it as he had obtained 100 per cent marks in mathematics in eighth grade in the year 1968.

When a girl asked about his popular game in school life, the chief minister said that in his childhood, he used to play rural sports like Kabaddi and Wrestling.

He said that he was also good at badminton and cycling and had won prizes in inter school competitions.

Yoga and cycling were part of his routine as a Pracharak of the Sangh, he said.

The chief minister said the expedition would enable many participants to see snow covered mountains for the first time.

He also congratulated the team members and added that these students would face the challenges posed by nature with immense courage and determination and achieve success with confidence.

Principal, Sainik School Kunjpura, Col Y S Parmar apprised the chief minister that the expedition was planned under the aegis of state government.

The team will return to Chandigarh on June 3.

