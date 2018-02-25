Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar expresses grief over Sridevi’s demise

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday expressed grief over the untimely death of veteran actress Sridevi. In a condolence message issued here, the chief minister described Sridevi as a versatile actress who made a special place in the hearts of people through her acting. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

The Padma Shri awardee actor, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, passed away last night. She was 54. The actor, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late in the night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App