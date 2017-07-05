Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar directs officers to work out new schemes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed officers to work out new plans by integrating the schemes of both Centre and the state to enhance the income of women. He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress of centrally sponsored schemes of five departments – women and child development, irrigation, social justice, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and public works (building and roads) for 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“Schemes should be prepared so that women engaged in angawadi centres and other related plans can simultaneously earn more by taking up other ventures,” he said according to an official spokesperson.

The best practices adopted by other states in this regard should be studied, he said. At present there are about 24,000 anganwadi centres in the state.

Reviewing the schemes of the social justice department, the chief minister ordered that a meeting be arranged with the Centre to press for the inclusion of maximum beneficiaries for the grant of funds under various social security pension schemes, including old age pension, widow pension and disability pension.

He issued directions that involvement of elected representatives and senior government functionaries should be ensured in the distribution of financial assistance of Rs 51,000 and Rs 41,000 to the beneficiaries of ‘Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojna’ in the state.

The cheque for the amount would be handed over to the family by the MP concerned, MLA, members of the zila parishad, deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, he said.

As many as 29,426 persons got the benefit of the scheme last year.

The chief minister directed the scheduled castes and backward classes department to set up a separate cell and coordinate with the school education department to monitor whether the drop-out SC students were gainfully employed or not.

The meeting was informed that 12th pass SC students would be provided coaching for admission in professional courses like law, medical and engineering.

For this, the scheduled castes and backward classes department would tie up with coaching institutes.

The department has simplified the criteria for the grant of benefits to SC students under the post matric scholarship scheme.

Now, as the online admission process has started in courses related to IT, technical education and medical education in the state, SC students are required to fill caste details only once at the time of admission.

Thereafter, they would be provided scholarship within a month. Earlier, it took several months for them to get the benefit of scholarship as they had to fill separate forms for taking the benefit, the spokesperson said.

