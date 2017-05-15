Haryana CM Manohar Khattar to lead delegation to Singapore, Hong Kong

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lead a delegation to Singapore and Hong Kong from May 21 to 25 to promote the state as an investment destination. Speaking at a meeting here, Khattar said the visit is aimed at attracting investors.

Developing Haryana as a preferred investment destination was among the top priorities of the state government, he said. The visit would accelerate the pace of investment in the state, he said, according to an official release here.

During discussions with the entrepreneurs held in Delhi today, the Chief Minister referred to his visits to the USA, Canada, China and Japan and said that investors there had evinced keen interest regarding investing in Haryana.

