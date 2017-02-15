Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s son booked for alleged assault on Ashok Tanwa last year

B.S. Hooda (left) and Ashok Tanwar (Right) B.S. Hooda (left) and Ashok Tanwar (Right)

The Delhi Police have booked former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his MP son Deepender Hooda for an alleged assault on state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar during a clash last year.

The two were booked on Sunday over four months after Hooda and Tanwar’s supporters clashed in New Delhi on October 6 while they were waiting to welcome Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi upon his return from Uttar Pradesh. Tanwar, a Dalit and Haryana Congress chief, was injured in the clash.

The National Commission for Schedule Castes had taken note of the case and directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR.

Tanwar regretted the delay in the case. “It took the Delhi Police over four months to register the FIR despite the Commission’s directions. My fight will go on against the persons who attacked me. Those who attacked and those who conspired should be arrested. Till this happens, I will keep the fight on,” said Tanwar, who had earlier alleged that the Delhi Police were dilly-dallying and not registering an FIR. He insisted that it was not a matter of revenge but of justice.

He said people who suffered with him should get justice. “It was Hooda’s PSO who attacked me. Who else do I blame for it?” asked Tanwar, who had alleged that he was not given proper treatment at a hospital.

Hooda reiterated that he had nothing to do with the clash. “Investigation shall take place; that is a normal procedure. I had no role to play in the entire incident. I was nowhere near the spot when the clash took place. The truth will emerge in the investigation.’’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde to probe the incident. Lawmakers supporting Hooda had demanded removal of Tanwar and Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Choudhry and said that they would not attend any meetings of the two.

Shinde had exonerated Hooda and said that the differences between the warring factions need to be sorted out. Tanwar has insisted that the Shinde Committee had not exonerated Hooda, who said that nothing that could have come out of the probe since he was not involved. Tanwar had dismissed talk about exoneration as Hooda group’s propaganda.