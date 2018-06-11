Haryana CM approves e-auction for allotting petrol pumps, CNG sites

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved introduction of e-auction with an amendment in the policy for allotment of petrol pumps, CNG or PNG sites to various oil companies in the urban estates of Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Giving details, Rajiv Jain, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said today that the decision was taken by a committee set up under the chairmanship of the chief administrator, HSVP. The committee has reached the conclusion that in order to inject transparency in the allotment process, e-auction would be adopted and only Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and CGD (City Gas Distribution) Companies would be allowed to participate.

The sites would be on leasehold basis and designated as filling-cum-charging stations. It could be used by the allottee for CNG or petrol pump and diesel pump or allied activities such as battery-charging station for future e-vehicles etc, the official said.

Jain said with the introduction of e-auction, the existing system of branding the site as petrol or diesel pump, would be discontinued.

