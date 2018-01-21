Haryana: Class XII student ‘kills’ principal

18-year-old allegedly shot Ritu Chhabra four times 18-year-old allegedly shot Ritu Chhabra four times

A class XII student allegedly shot dead his school’s principal with his father’s licensed revolver in Yamunanagar town of Haryana on Saturday. The 18-year-old student was nabbed on the spot after the incident and handed over to the police. He will be produced before a local court on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place between 11:30 am to 12 noon when the PTM (parents-teachers meeting) was going on at Swami Vivekanand School, a private school in Yamunanagar. The accused, a commerce student, fired four shots at principal Ritu Chhabra (47) in the chest, stomach and shoulder. The critically injured principal was rushed to a hospital in the town where she succumbed to the injuries.

SHO of Yamunanagar’s City Police Station, Om Prakash, said that the accused had turned 18 just a few days back. “He was not doing well in studies and was scolded by the principal,” the SHO said. “During interrogation, the student said that the principal, who was his economics teacher also, used to torture him,” said the police spokesperson.

The boy allegedly stole his father’s .32 bore revolver by breaking an iron almirah and came to school on Saturday. “He tried to submit papers related to practical work but was not allowed to do so. Then, he entered the principal’s room to see whether there was anyone else in the office. When he found she was alone in the office, he opened fire at her,” said the spokesperson.

Sources said the accused tried to run away from the spot but the people present there nabbed him and handed him over to the police. The SHO said a murder case had been registered against the accused. “The father of the accused, who is a financier from Yamunanagar’s neighbouring village, has also been booked under the Arms Act,” said the spokesperson.

