Haryana: Chief secy to probe ‘irregularities’ at Rai school

FOLLOWING THE tussle between Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij and Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu over the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, in Sonepat district, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said inquiry by the chief secretary would reveal whether irregularities had taken place there. The audit of the school, conducted by finance department officials, has become a bone of contention between Vij and Abhimanyu with the former accusing the latter of “undue interference in his department”.

Vij had openly attacked Abhimanyu, stating that he should get the audit of his own departments conducted. He had also recommended registration of FIR against the finance department officials for allegedly taking away documents from the school without permission. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Khattar said, “In a large family, some minor tussles keep taking place. The issue has been resolved and inquiry has been entrusted with the chief secretary. He is the head of the entire administrative structure. There can be no bigger inquiry.”

The Haryana government had initially handed over the inquiry to IAS officer Ashok Khemka. However, it was taken away from him when Khemka sought special powers to summon witnesses. Khattar said he cannot comment on whether there were irregularities. “The chief secretary will find out whether there were irregularities. If there are, then these will come to light after the inquiry,” he added.

