Haryana Chief Minister requests Nitin Gadkari for building interchange facility at EPE

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for construction of an interchange facility at Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) for the Palwal-Aligarh Road.

In a demi-official letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport Highways and Shipping today, the Chief Minister also thanked him for having taken keen interest in four laning and six laning of roads in the state, an official release said.

Khattar, in his letter, mentioned that the Palwal-Aligarh Road connects Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It crosses Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) at around after 126.137 km where only a 30 metres underpass has been provided and that too without an interchange facility, the release said.

“Given the importance of this inter-state road, it would be appropriate to provide an interchange facility with the EPE,” the Chief Minister said.

He also requested Gadkari to issue necessary directions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard.

In the letter, Khattar also requested the Union minister to issue necessary directions either to make funds available to the Haryana Public Works (Building and Roads) Department for one time improvement of internal national highways or take up the improvements as per the estimates forwarded by the department to the NHAI.

