Haryana stalking case: Rahul Gandhi asks BJP govt to punish the guilty, ‘not collude with culprits’

Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Condemning the stalking case of a woman by Haryana BJP chief’s son and his friend in Chandigarh, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked the BJP government in the state to punish those who were guilty. Gandhi said that the attempt to kidnap and outrage the modesty of a woman is condemnable and added that the BJP government must punish the guilty and not collude with culprits and their mindset.

Condemn attempt to kidnap&outrage modesty of young lady in Chdgrh.BJPGovt mst punish the guilty;not colludeW/culprits&mindset they represent — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 6, 2017

The victim, 29, a disc jockey, who has accused the two of stalking, wrongful restraint and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol is the daughter of a senior IAS officer. The case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

Earlier today, the woman’s father wrote a Facebook post and urged people to fight crime against women while also sharing the ordeal his family had gone through. “If we do not persist in trying to bring the guilty to justice, more and more daughters will suffer this hurt,” he wrote.

The lady too took to social media and said that she feels lucky not to be the daughter of a commoner or else who knows what her fate could be. She wrote,”I’m lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I’m also lucky because I’m not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd