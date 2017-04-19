Haryana cabinet gives nod for Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority

The Haryana cabinet Tuesday gave its nod for setting up Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which the state government said “shall help it to provide residents a quality of life and reasonable standard of living through creation of job opportunities”.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also accorded approval to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Bill, 2017, which will be introduced in the next session of the state Assembly.

According to Haryana government, GMDA aims to provide integrated and coordinated planning, infrastructure development and provision of urban amenities.

According to the draft bill, the state Government may, by notification, declare any area falling within Gurugram district to be the part of Gurugram Metropolitan Area.

The Chief Minister will be the Chairperson of the Authority while the ex-officio members of the Authority will be ministers looking after Town and Country Planning Department and Urban Local Bodies Department, local MP and MLAs representing the Assembly constituencies falling within the notified area. Mayor and Senior Deputy Mayor of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and Chairman of Zila Parishad will also be its members.

There will be a Residents Advisory Council to advise the Authority and provide guidance on the exercise of its powers and performance of its functions. It will also have minimum 10 and maximum 15 members who will be residents of notified area.

The Authority will be able to direct the local authority having jurisdiction or the District Magistrate to remove any obstruction or encroachment on roads. The Authority shall be authorized to determine parking places for motor vehicles and halting stations for public service vehicles in the notified area.

The state government may offer grants or advances to the Authority, which may also borrow money by way of loans, bonds or debentures from sources other than the state government as approved by the latter. The Authority shall be eligible to receive the proportionate development charges from the owners of buildings for external development works and shall have the power to levy a duty on the transfer of immovable property related to its sale, exchange and gift.

The state government shall, within five years from the commencement of this Act and thereafter at the expiration of every fifth year, constitute a committee to evaluate and review the performance of the Authority.

