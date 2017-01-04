Haryana Cabinet amends 2016 Act to engage law officers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

The Haryana Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar on Tuesday approved the proposal to amend the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2016, to facilitate extension of contract or re-engagement of law officers in Advocate General’s office whose term has expired after the commencement of the Act provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria.

However, as proposed earlier, the Cabinet refrained from giving its consent for facilitating re-engagement of those law officers whose term or contract had expired before the commencement of the Act last year.

The Indian Express had reported Tuesday how the Haryana government had proposed amendment in the Act in order to re-engage at least 17 law officers whose contracts had expired last year before the said Act and corresponding rules were finalised by the state government after the Supreme Court judgment dated March 30, 2016.

The government had proposed to insert a clause in the Act which reads: “Extension of term or re-engagement of any law officer engaged before or after commencement of the Act, irrespective of his/her term having expired or continuing, shall be on recommendation of the selection committee constituted under the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Rules, 2016. The selection committee will obtain a report about the satisfactory work and conduct of law officer during term of his/her engagement and working as such law officer from the Advocate General, Haryana”.

Whereas the state cabinet on Tuesday approved amended in the Act to the extent “to facilitate re-engagement of law officers, whose term has expired after the commencement of the Act and who fulfil the eligibility criteria.”

When contacted, Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan agreed, “If the cabinet has agreed to grant extension after the commencement of the Act, 17 law officers whose contract was expired earlier cannot be considered now.”

However, he said, “They have every right to apply for the posts when we issue advertisement.”

Mahajan reiterated his justification for extension of contract of two Deputy Advocate Generals (DAGs) Himmat Singh and Vivek Saini “till further orders” on December 19 last year even before the Cabinet gave its nod to the proposed amendment in the Act.

But earlier Mahajan had given his advice, “The Act and rules are silent with respect to procedure to be followed for grant of extension after expiry of term of initial engagement of law officers. Such provision is required to be incorporated not only for law officers already working but also for law officers to be engaged in the future”.

In order to go ahead with the amendment in the Act through the ordinance route, the state government has considered “the matter is of emergent nature”, and citing “acute shortage of law officers” as the reason.

The Advocate General office has the sanctioned strength of 196 law officers and at present there are 114 law officers on the strength. Though the state government and the Advocate General office, in order to retain their ‘favourites’ on the coveted posts, had started the process of amending the Act in October last year but have till date not issued any public advertisement for filling up the posts as per its own Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Rules, 2016.